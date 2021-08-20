As COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise and new strains are spreading throughout Perry County and across the state, local healthcare officials have expressed concern over growing positive cases and have continued to promote and encourage vaccination efforts.
This week, officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department shared information online provided by Maria Braman, chief executive officer at Hazard ARH. According to Braman, the healthcare system is facing a large increase of cases which is resulting in a shortage of beds for patients. Just over this weekend, Braman said ARH received calls from Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi looking for ICU beds for COVID positive patients, but ARH could not take them because their ICU beds are filling up.
One day last week, Braman said ARH had 108 COVID positive patients with 25 of them being in the ICU. 53 percent of those patients were under 60 years old, she said. Additionally, she said, in one day ARH admitted three patients between 18-19 and another five between 20-29, which was concerning for healthcare staff because they never saw patients admitted that young last round. Of those people in the hospital, 97 percent of them are unvaccinated said Braman.
As of Aug. 16, the CDC reported that, in Perry County, 52.5 percent of the total population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 45.2 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated. According to the Kentucky River District Health Department, as of Aug. 16, Perry County has had 3,234 total cases, 68 COVID-19 related deaths and currently has a 98.2 incidence rate.