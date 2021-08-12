Throughout Perry County and across the state, COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise and new strains are spreading. This week, officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department announced that Perry County has reached a total of more than 3,000 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. With the increase of cases and community transmission levels, local healthcare providers are continuing to promote COVID-19 vaccination efforts throughout Perry County.
As of Aug. 10, the CDC reported that, in Perry County, 51.3 percent of the total population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 44.6 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated. From Jan. 21 to Aug. 9, the CDC reports that Perry County has seen a 79.69 percent increase in cases; a 37.88 percent increase in COVID-19 testing volume; a 231.58 percent increase in new hospital admissions related to COVID-19; a 3.31 percent increase in percent of beds being used due to COVID; and a 9.82 percent increase in percent of ICU beds being used due to COVID.
According to the Kentucky River District Health Department, as of Aug. 9, Perry County has had 3,078 total cases, 66 COVID-19 related deaths and has a 59.3 incidence rate.