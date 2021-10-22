As the transmission levels of COVID-19 begins to decline slowly throughout Perry County and across the state, local healthcare officials are continuing to encourage individuals to get vaccinated and practice safety precautions to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
This week, the CDC reported that in Perry County 63 percent of the total population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 55.3 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated.
According to the Kentucky River District Health Department (KRDHD), as of Oct. 18, Perry County has had 5,993 total cases, 87 COVID-19 related deaths and has an incidence rate of 48.8.
Officials with the Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center announced that as of 9 a.m. Oct. 18, there were 91 patients positive for COVID-19 in ARH's 13 hospitals in WV and KY. Six of those have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and 85 are unvaccinated, said ARH officials. Twenty-two of those 90 are in the ICU and 17 positive patients are on a vent. No positive patients in ICU have been fully vaccinated.
Local officials encourage community members to reach out to their care provider and schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.