As community transmission levels and COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise across the state, local healthcare officials are encouraging community members to get vaccinated and follow recommended guidelines.
“We’re reaching out, still doing a lot of social media advertising and doctors are still encouraging patients at every opportunity to try and encourage them to get vaccinated,” said Scott Lockard, public health director of the Kentucky River District Health Department.
Vaccination efforts, said Lockard, are being done in every way that local healthcare providers can think of.
Perry County, said Lockard, has had a lot of people get vaccinated but not follow up with the booster shot. This, he said, is affecting many people, because fully vaccinated individuals who have had both doses and the booster tend to do better than individuals who are not vaccinated or boosted.
“Individuals who are vaccinated and boosted are doing much better,” said Lockard.
One of the largest ways the KRDHD and community partners are trying to encourage vaccination efforts are by promoting more vaccinations in eligible youth, said Lockard.
“We need our youth to get vaccinated,” said Lockard. “We need our parents to really consider getting their children vaccinated here. It’s the best way we can protect the community, protect our youth.”
As of Jan. 31, the KRDHD reports that Perry County has had a total of 8,507 COVID-19 cases, 138 COVID-19 related deaths and had an incidence rate of 201.3.