COVID-19 vaccination efforts are continuing throughout the county even as cases decline.
The Kentucky River District Health Department said that Perry County has had 2,648 total cases, 65 COVID-19 related deaths and an incidence rate of 4.4 as of May 10. Perry County is considered a yellow county along with Lee, Leslie and Knott counties. Owsley, Wolfe and Letcher counties are considered orange counties. None of the KRDHD service area is currently a red county, said KRDHD officials.
As of May 11, the CDC reports that a total of 9,335 people, or 36.2 percent of the total population in Perry County, has been fully vaccinated. 75.5 percent of adults age 65 years or older have been fully vaccinated and 46.8 percent of individuals 18 years old and older have been fully vaccinated.