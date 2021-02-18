Vaccination phases are being continually carried out throughout Perry County, said local healthcare officials. Although the ice storms have caused delays and some temporary closures of medical facilities this week, many have continued to operate on delays or by rescheduling appointments as needed.

Healthcare representatives of the Kentucky River District Health Department and ARH are still encouraging people to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine as it becomes available. KRDHD Public Health Director Scott Lockard said he encourages community members to sign up for the vaccine at both ARH and the KRDHD and to go with whichever facility contacts you first.

To sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine at ARH, visit https://arhcovid19.com/arh-covid-19-vaccine-registration/. To sign up for the COVID-19 vaccination at one of the health departments in the KRDHD service area, please fill out the forms found at the links below:

• Knott County-https://forms.gle/fkiya57PvGC5pa2w9

• Lee County-https://forms.gle/SnE9QYYZgHJ4utXQ7

• Leslie County-https://forms.gle/Uv9m1TYV55j1267G6

• Letcher County-https://forms.gle/id6sGkvfTko7D6EY9

• Owsley County-https://forms.gle/c4RMRhcXDwHnSBKX7

• Perry County-https://forms.gle/8GNyHkw9WaDcc3Pr9

• Wolfe County-https://forms.gle/TZiB9Z4N4R2WzyFe7.

Available resources to stay up to date with the KY COVID-19 vaccine distribution, including the state’s distribution plan and vaccination phases are available at www.kycovid19.ky.gov. Additionally, to find a vaccination site near you, to find more information about which vaccination phase you fall in, or to sign up for notifications about the vaccine once you become eligible, visit www.vaccine.ky.gov. If you need assistance, please call, (855) 598-2246. For persons who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call, (855) 326-4654.

As of Feb. 11, the KRDHD reported that Perry County has 2,122 total cases, a 32.2 incidence rate and 30 COVID-19 related deaths. As of Feb. 16, Perry County’s incidence rate was 36.6, according to data reported by the state.