COVID-19 vaccination efforts are continuing throughout the county even as cases decline and restrictions are lessened at local and state levels.
Next week, on May 28, all events and businesses with 1,000 or fewer people present can increase to 75 percent capacity. Additionally, starting May 28, indoor and outdoor events with more than 1,000 people can be held at 60 percent capacity.
Final capacity restrictions related to COVID-19 will end Friday, June 11, said state officials. In addition to setting the June 11 date for lifting all capacity restrictions, Gov. Andy Beshear said the commonwealth would immediately follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that fully vaccinated Kentuckians no longer need to wear a mask in most places. Beshear announced that on June 11 the state will eliminate the mask mandate for all Kentuckians with the exceptions of places where people are the most vulnerable.
An updated list of facial covering requirements can be found at https://governor.ky.gov/attachments/20210513_Executive-Order_2021-326_State-of-Emergency.pdf.
The Kentucky River District Health Department said that Perry County has had 2,666 total cases, 66 COVID-19 related deaths and an incidence rate of 7.2 as of May 17. Perry County is considered a yellow county along with Wolfe, Owsley, Leslie and Lee counties. Lee County is considered an orange county. Knott County is considered a green county. None of the KRDHD service area is currently a red county, said KRDHD officials.
As of May 18, the KRDHD reported that 40 percent of the total population in Perry County, has been vaccinated.