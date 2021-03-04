Healthcare facilities in Hazard and Perry County have continued to distribute COVID-19 vaccinations and encourage the community to sign up for vaccinations. According to the state, the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will also soon be arriving in Kentucky.

On Monday, March 1, Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed that the first Johnson and Johnson vaccine doses will be arriving in the state this week and will be delivered to independent pharmacies.

“The approval of Johnson and Johnson’s one-shot, highly effective vaccine adds to the growing weekly supply available to Kentucky that has risen in just over a month from around 57,000 to over 100,000 first doses and growing,” said Beshear.

“Independent pharmacies have been preparing for months and are eager to play a part in putting this pandemic to an end. Your independent pharmacies are always there to serve and provide for the communities we work in, live in and go to church in,” said David Figg, chief executive officer of Rice’s Pharmacy in Ohio County. “This vaccine in our pharmacies is another way to ensure access in all corners of the state, even those that may struggle with transportation. We are committed to making sure every dose is utilized, and this Johnson and Johnson vaccine is a great third vaccine in our arsenal. We will not let the commonwealth down.”

In addition to announcing the expected arrival of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in the state, Beshear also announced an increase of capacity for several industries, stating that 18 industries can now increase their capacity to 60 percent as the state completes its seventh straight week of declining COVID-19 cases. According to Beshear, the following businesses can now increase capacity to 60 percent: indoor auctions; barbershops/cosmetology/hair salons; bars and restaurants; bowling alleys; indoor educational and cultural activities; fitness centers; funeral and memorial services; government offices/agencies; massage therapy; movie theaters; nail salons; office-based businesses; places of worship (recommendation); retail stores; tanning salons; tattoo parlors; vehicle and vessel dealerships; and venues and event spaces. Additionally, Gov. Beshear said he intends to increase child care capacity to regular group size on March 15 if the positive trends continue.

Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center CEO Dan Stone said that although the past year has been a challenge, the vaccination efforts as a whole are a sign of hope for many.

“This has been a challenging year for everyone. Now with the vaccine, it's also a time of hope,” said Stone. “Here in Perry County, I think, we've given out 8,000 vaccines so far. Right now, I think we've got about 2,000 people on the waiting list. It's great to see the community embrace getting vaccinated because that's so important to getting back some normalcy,” he said.

As of March 2, the Kentucky River District Health Department reported that Perry County has had 2,334 total cases, 38 COVID-19 related deaths and an incidence rate of 18.9. To sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine at ARH, visit https://arhcovid19.com/arh-covid-19-vaccine-registration/. To sign up for the COVID-19 vaccination at the Perry County Health Department, please fill out the form found at https://forms.gle/8GNyHkw9WaDcc3Pr9. To schedule an appointment for vaccination at the Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky, call, (606) 435-7695, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.