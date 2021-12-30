Recently, several individuals have filed to run in the upcoming 2022 election. According to documentation of the county clerk’s office, many offices are running unopposed.

As of Dec. 28, the following candidates have filed for office for the upcoming 2022 election:

COUNTY JUDGE

Scott Alexander (D)

COUNTY CLERK

Wayne Napier (R)

Kenneth Hall (D)

COUNTY ATTORNEY

Sam R. Collins (I)

Derek Jorge Campbell (R)

Jonathan Wilder (D)

SHERIFF

Joe Engle (D)

JAILER

Eunice Howard (D)

Minor B. Allen (R)

(RJ) Ronald Sizemore (D)

Roger Jewell (D)

James “Biggun” Jewell (D)

CORONER

Jeffrey Allen Combs (D)

PVA

Lonnie Douglas Adams (R)

MAGISTRATE - DISTRICT 1

Bobby Mullins (D)

Don Miller (D)

MAGISTRATE - DISTRICT 2

Ronald D. Combs (D)

MAGISTRATE - DISTRICT 3

Clayton Church (D)

“Chubb” Michael Lewis (R)

CONSTABLE - DISTRICT 1

Brad Stidham (D)

CONSTABLE - DISTRICT 2

David B. Miller (D)

CONSTABLE - DISTRICT 3

Michael Campbell (D)

Eugene “Buck” Fields (D)

MAYOR- CITY OF HAZARD

Donald “Happy” Mobelini

CITY COMMISSIONERS - CITY OF HAZARD

Susan Martin Brotherton

Fitz Steele

MAYOR - CITY OF BUCKHORN

Paul “Robbie” Turner

The Perry County Clerk’s Office will be be closed Dec. 30 and Dec. 31 in observance of New Year’s. The last day to change your party for the upcoming 2022 primary election is Dec. 31. The last day to change your party in the clerk’s office was Dec. 29, but people can change their party online at elect.ky.gov any time before Dec. 31.

The candidate filing deadline is Jan.7. The last day to register to vote for the primary election is April 18. May 17 is the primary election day.