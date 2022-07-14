The Black Gold Committee has announced that Dajcor Aluminum will be sponsoring the headlining event at the Black Gold Festival this year. Their donation of $25,000 will enable the committee to present the 2022 American Idol winner, Noah Thompson, on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Dajcor Aluminum, according to a statement, is a leading manufacturer of extruded, fabricated and anodized aluminum products to the North American marketplace. Dajcor is owned by three businessmen from Chatham, Ontario in Canada.
Dajcor made a significant financial investment to locate their first U.S. aluminum extrusion operation near Hazard in the Coalfields Industrial Park, the statement said. The Hazard facility, according to the statement, provides Dajcor with an important foothold to expand it extrusion supply capacity to a wide range of North American industries including automotive, light rail transit, marine, construction, transportation, office furniture, lighting, military and renewable energy.
Currently, Dajcor has over 100 full-time employees with plans to hire an additional 100+ employees over the next two to three years.
Dajcor officials said they are proud to be located in Perry County and they believe in giving back to the community that has been so welcoming to them.
The Black Gold Committee said it is grateful to Dajcor Aluminum for their donation and are pleased to continue the tradition of presenting the hottest new performers, like Louisa native Thompson.