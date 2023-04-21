Daytime closures of KY 1146 (Hardburly Road) in Perry County have been extended, as more time is needed to complete steel drilling to repair an embankment failure.
The road will be closed from 8 a.m. until approximately 3 p.m., and again from approximately 4 p.m. until dark, through Friday, April 29. This is near Tribbey Camp Road, approximately 1.5 miles from KY 80 at Bulan. The closure was originally scheduled to be complete by Friday, April 21, but the work is taking longer than originally planned.
While the work is ongoing, emergency vehicles will be allowed to travel through the repair site, but all other traffic will be prohibited. As KY 1146 is a dead-end road, no alternate route is available. Work will begin after each morning's school bus run, and will pause each afternoon to allow buses to return students to their homes.