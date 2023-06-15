Drivers who use Ky. 3348 (Little Leatherwood Creek Road) in Perry County should prepare for daytime closures of the road, as steel drilling to repair a break in pavement will begin Tuesday, June 20.
The road will be closed during daytime hours, typically 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, at mile point 1.59. This location is approximately 2.5 miles south of Ky. 699.
While the work is ongoing, emergency vehicles will be allowed to travel through the repair site, but all other traffic will be prohibited. As Ky. 3348 is a dead-end road, no alternate route is available.