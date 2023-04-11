Drivers who use KY 1146 (Hardburly Road) in Perry County should prepare for daytime closures of the road next week, as steel drilling to repair an embankment failure is planned.
The road will be closed from 8 a.m. until approximately 3 p.m., and again from approximately 4 p.m. until dark, Monday through Friday, April 17-21. This is near Tribbey Camp Road, approximately 1.5 miles from KY 80 at Bulan.
While the work is ongoing, emergency vehicles will be allowed to travel through the repair site, but all other traffic will be prohibited. As KY 1146 is a dead-end road, no alternate route is available. Work will begin after each morning's school bus run, and will pause each afternoon to allow buses to return students to their homes.