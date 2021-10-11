This week, drivers who use KY 2022, also called Squabble Creek Road, in extreme southern Owsley County areas and extreme western Perry County areas should be prepared for road closures and lengthy detours.
Squabble Creek Road will be closed during daytime hours Tuesday through Thursday, Oct. 12-15, for drilling to repair breaks in pavement. Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Department of Highways District 10 (KYTC 10) said because of the narrowness of the road, traffic will be unable to pass through the work zones while the drilling is being done.
Work locations are at mile point 0.3 in Owsley County and mile points 0.5 and 0.6 in Perry County. These locations are near the Owsley-Perry county line in the vicinity of the Saul community.
No marked detour will be posted. Drivers will need to detour through Owsley, Clay and Leslie counties via KY 484, KY 1428, US 421, KY 118, the Hal Rogers Parkway and KY 15 to reach Hazard via Hyden. Another alternative route to Buckhorn, through Clay, Owsley and Breathitt counties, involves KY 484, KY 1482, KY 66, KY 11 and KY 28 via Oneida and Booneville. Motorists should plan their trips accordingly, as a lengthy alternate route will be required.
In addition to these closures, break repairs are planned for Monday, Oct. 11, for KY 484 at mile point 2.1 in Perry County in this same area. While this road will not be closed, drivers should expect lengthy delays, said the KYTC.