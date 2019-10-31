DEA and KSP host National Take Back event

Representatives from the Drug Enforcement Administration and Kentucky State Police Post 13 set up at KSP Post 13 in Hazard Oct. 26 for the DEA’s national “Drug Take Back” event, where they collected various prescription and non-prescription drugs for proper disposal.
“This is the national take back, so people can bring any type of prescription drug, non-prescription drugs and drop them off here and they’re going to be disposed of safely,” said Justin Levels, a diversion investigator with the Department of Drug Enforcement Administration. “This is a legitimate way for people to get rid of their unused medications. This is much more preferable than people leaving them in cabinets, throwing them in the trash or flushing them down the toilet, because this way they’re actually going to be taken, accounted for and destroyed.”
Throwing drugs in the trash can result in them being retrieved and abused or illegally sold, and when drugs are flushed, it can contaminate the water supply, Levels explained.
Pharmaceutical drugs can be just as dangerous as street drugs when taken without a prescription, said DEA officials, explaining that unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue that can lead to accidental poisoning, overdose and abuse, said DEA officials. The non-medical use of prescription drugs, said DEA members, ranks second only to marijuana as the most common form of drug abuse in America. A majority of teenagers who are abusing prescription drugs get them from friends and family members, usually from the home medicine cabinet, they said.
Sgt. Joel Abner with the Kentucky State Police Post 13 said this event was one of the many measures that local law enforcement agencies are using fight against drugs.
“I think it’s just another way to ensure we’re doing what we need to do to decrease that problem (of finding drugs in public places),” said Abner. “Obviously, anytime we can get unused prescription medications out of the homes that are not being used, and off the streets, that’s all an effort to fight the drug epidemic.”
Take-back programs, DEA officials said, are the best way to dispose of old drugs, but if a program is not available, people can contact local law enforcement or dispose of them in a safe way. The DEA recommends that if someone is going to throw drugs away, they first remove the medications from the bottles and then mix them with something unappealing such as used kitty litter or coffee grounds, before sealing them in a plastic bag and throwing them away.
For more information, visit, www.DEA.gov.
