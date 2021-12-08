Drivers who use KY 15 in Perry County should plan on delays next Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 15-16.
Crews working for AEP/Kentucky Power will be installing overhead transmission lines near the Morton Boulevard interchange on those dates. Multiple intermittent traffic stoppages of up to 15 minutes are likely on those dates. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers, and signage will be in place to advise drivers of the stoppages.
Motorists who use the Hal Rogers Parkway westbound, KY 80 eastbound and Morton Boulevard may also see traffic impacts as a result of this utility work.
Drivers should plan their trips accordingly to account for the possible delays.