Drivers who use Ky. 28 in Perry County should plan for long delays on Wednesday, May 3, as a project to replace a drainage pipe has been scheduled.
The work will take place at mile point 16.6, between Wiley Branch and Clear Fork Branch roads near Manuel. This location is approximately 1.6 miles west of Ky. 28's intersection with Ky. 15, between Chavies and Grapevine.
Plans are for one lane of the roadway to be completed at a time, allowing for traffic to be flagged around the work zone. Drivers should expect delays and make plans accordingly. The work will begin shortly after 8 a.m. and should be completed by around 3 p.m.
In case of inclement weather, the work will be postponed until another suitable date.
More than 3,100 vehicles use this section of Ky. 28 each day.