Denny’s is deploying its Mobile Relief Diner to Kentucky to serve affected residents and the larger community impacted by the recent flooding.
The 53-foot mobile diner, which has been traveling across the United States since 2017 to serve fresh breakfasts for free to those impacted by natural disasters, will provide a hot and comforting meal consisting of two pancakes, two sausage links, hot coffee and cold water to Kentuckians throughout the week of Aug. 11-14.
The brand’s purpose of loving to feed people led to the creation of the Mobile Relief Diner, a fully functional diner on wheels that travels anywhere in the U.S. during natural disasters. With each deployment, the Mobile Relief Diner works closely with local officials, disaster relief organizations and local franchisees and store operators to identify the areas and groups most in need.
The Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner will be located at the Lowe’s parking lot, 81 Commerce Drive in Hazard, from Thursday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 14. Meals will be served from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.