Details are beginning to emerge the day after, Kentucky State Police said, a Vicco man shot two of his children, killing one — a two-year-old — and injuring the other.

On Wednesday, Oct. 14, troopers with KSP Post 13, along with deputies from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, were dispatched to a residence on Montgomery Creek Road after reports that two juveniles had been shot.

According to officials with KSP Post 13, the initial investigation indicates that David N. Hampton, 36, of Vicco, shot two of his juvenile children and one of them was deceased. Both children were evacuated from a neighboring residence by troopers to awaiting ambulances, KSP said.

Those children were transported to Hazard ARH where one of the juveniles, Sunday Rose Hampton, 2, was pronounced dead by the Perry County Coroner’s Office. The second juvenile, David Hampton’s 12-year-old son, had been shot in the neck area and was transported to Johnson City, Tennessee, via helicopter to be treated according to the citation written by KSP Det. Josh Huff. As Oct. 15, the 12-year-old was listed in stable condition, said KSP Post 13 Trooper Matt Gayheart.

Through witness statements and evidence at the scene, KSP officials said, it was determined that David Hampton had shot both juvenile victims while in the presence of his wife and another juvenile child, placing the lives of his wife and the other child in danger.

David Hampton hesitated in exiting the residence but left the residence once police arrived, the citation said. He was detained at the scene and was later arrested and charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. David Hampton was transported to KSP Post 13, and upon arrival, he refused to exit the vehicle, court documents said. Troopers removed Hampton from the vehicle, but he continued to struggle and resist while being brought into Post 13, according to the citation.

“I attempted to take a taped statement with Mr. Hampton. He was read his Miranda Rights and declined to speak with me,” Det. Huff wrote in the citation.

While at Post 13, court documents said, David Hampton had slipped his handcuffs to the front of his body. When troopers attempted to reapply the handcuffs, he continued to resist and attempted to escape, said the citation. An additional charge, resisting arrest, was added.

David Hampton is scheduled to appear in Perry District Court at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20. This incident remains under investigation by Huff.