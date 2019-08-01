disABILITY resource center celebrates 29th anniversary of ADA

The disABILITY Resource Center and individuals who receive services at the center gathered to celebrate the the 29th anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act on Friday, July 26. The center provided food, games and a space to come together as a way to celebrate the anniversary.
Brenda Noble, with the disABILITY resource center, said that the ADA is linked to the services provided at the center. The ADA ensured that individuals could not be discriminated against based on a disability while the disABILITY resource center is meant to provide support for those individuals.
“We are a nonprofit organization we run off of a federal grant through the government,” said Noble. “We run five core services here. We do information and referral, peer support, training, advocacy and we have a transition program that we do in the school system.”
Bobby Begley, an individual who uses the services at the disABILITY Resource Center said that he is hoping more people can learn about what is offered there and receive support.
“The disABILITY Resource Center here in Hazard has been a great help for helping people that needs the information, That’s what they actually are is a referral organization,” said Begley, “I come up here about once or twice a week, but I’m also a member of the Kentucky State Independent Living Council.”
Noble said the disABILITY Resource Center has a number of programs in the center and out in the community.
“We’re equipped here to do independent living skills, we have individuals that come in and teach classes wether it be self-defense or how to prepare your food or health and safety issues,” Noble said.
Noble said that the center also has programs that run in local school systems.
“We work five counties — Bell, Harlan, Leslie, Perry and Letcher — and we’re in all the school systems except two ... We do a program called the LOL academy and we teach individuals independent living skills,” said Noble, “We also started a supportive employment program and as of right now we’ve got over 20 referrals and seven active clients.”
She also added that the services and programs the center provide are free for those with a disability.
“All of our services are free we don’t charge anything or get any money from the services that we do the only qualification is that you have to have some type of disability,” she said. “Everybody was created equal and just because you suffer from a disability that doesn’t make you any different that anybody else.”
She added that, while there was a good sized celebration this year, the center will be having a larger one for the 30th anniversary.
