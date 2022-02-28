On Feb. 18, Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) announced that 20 dispatchers from across the state graduated from the Public Safety Dispatch Academy and are now ready to begin answering the call to provide assistance and assurance to both citizens and law enforcement officers of the commonwealth.
“Thank you for answering the call of service,” said Gov. Beshear. “Your mission is an important one. As you are now the lifeline to those facing some of their darkest and scariest times Thank you for being a hero and the ears to Kentucky’s first responders.”
Dispatch basic training is mandatory for any sworn or civilian employee who will dispatch law enforcement officers by radio at a Criminal Justice Information Systems agency. Graduates of the academy have successfully completed a highly structured and comprehensive curriculum to satisfy mandated training requirements. The graduates of Class 140 received 164 hours of academy instruction to satisfy mandated training requirements over four weeks. Major training areas include identifying the role and responsibilities of the dispatcher, correct phone and radio procedures, handling emergency and non-emergency calls for service, emergency medical dispatch protocols and use of the state and national criminal databases.
“I am proud of your accomplishments while at the academy,” DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek said. “Your four weeks of training have laid a solid foundation for a rewarding career for years to come. I wish you the best of luck in your careers.”
DOCJT is a state agency located on Eastern Kentucky University’s campus. The agency is the first in the nation to be accredited under the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies’ public safety training program designation. DOCJT also earned re-accreditation through the International Association for Continuing Education and Training in 2018.
Class 140 graduates and their agencies include: Christian T. Alexander (Greenup County E-911); Paul C. Brown Jr. (Henderson Police Department/E-911); Madison L. Burket (Muhlenberg County 911); Jack Burns (Lexington Enhanced 911); Hailee Clay (Frankfort/Franklin County 911); Rebekah Gabrielle Clover (Frankfort/Franklin County 911); Autumn R. Deason (Muhlenberg County 911); Taylor Eversole (Frankfort/Franklin County 911); Jacob Ryan Farmer (Lexington Enhanced 911); Sahara Jo Hardy (Madison County E-911); Alexandria M. Harris (Marshall County E-911); Angela Hill (Oak Grove Police Department); Andrew S. Jones (Morehead Police Department); Samantha J. Keith (Pulaski County 911 Center); Heather N. McNabb (Bath County 911 Center); Patrick Ritchie (Hazard Police Department); Benjamin T. Robb (Campbell County Consolidated Dispatch); Charles M. Uhler (Springfield Police Department); Brooklyn M. Westerman (Jessamine County 911); and Pamela Rose Wilson (Bluegrass 911 Central Communication).