On May 12, Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) announced that 24 dispatchers from across the state graduated from the Public Safety Dispatch Academy and are now ready to begin answering the call to provide assistance and assurance to both citizens and law enforcement officers of the commonwealth.

“Thank you for answering the call of service,” Beshear said. “Your mission is an important one. As you are now the lifeline to those facing some of their darkest and scariest times. Thank you for being a hero and the ears to Kentucky’s first responders.”

Dispatch basic training is mandatory for any sworn or civilian employee who will dispatch law enforcement officers by radio at a Criminal Justice Information Systems agency. Graduates of the academy have successfully completed a highly structured and comprehensive curriculum to satisfy mandated training requirements. The graduates of Class 149 received 164 hours of academy instruction to satisfy these requirements over four weeks. Major training areas include identifying the role and responsibilities of the dispatcher, correct phone and radio procedures, handling emergency and non-emergency calls for service, emergency medical dispatch protocols and use of the state and national criminal databases.

“I am proud of your accomplishments while at the academy,” said DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek. “Your four weeks of training have laid a solid foundation for a rewarding career for years to come. I wish you the best of luck in your careers.”

DOCJT is a state agency located on Eastern Kentucky University’s campus. The agency is the first in the nation to be accredited under the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies’ public safety training program designation.

Class 149 graduates and their agencies are:

• Jim Beaucham, Lexington Enhanced 911

• Johnny W. Boggs, Elliott County 911

• Sophia Leigh Booze, Frankfort/Franklin County 911

• Jessica Carreras, Lexington Enhanced 911

• Megan E. Davis, Logan County E.C.C.

• Jaime Edrosa, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport AOC

• Laura H. Erlewine, Oak Grove Police Department

• Brian David Hall, Perry County 911

• Cameron W. Hall, Pulaski County 911

• Hailee S. Hughes, Shelby County 911 Communications

• Dakota Jolly, Fleming County 911 Dispatch

• Christopher Shane Jones, Hazard Police Department

• Kayla Keeton, West Liberty Police Department

• Amber Logsdon, Grayson County 911

• Crystal G. Long, Greenup County 911

• Rebecca Longo, Lexington Enhanced 911

• Crystal M. Martin, Winchester Police Department

• Mackenzie L. McDonald, City of Paducah 911

• Samantha Pizzino, Jessamine County 911

• Samantha M. Reynolds, London/Laurel County Communications Center

• Shay Sanderson, Carlisle County 911

• Maranda Smith, Logan County E.C.C.

• Taylor Sue Spradlin, Frankfort/Franklin County 911

• Christian M. Stidham, Perry County 911.