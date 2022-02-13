On Thursday, Feb. 2, Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) announced that 23 law enforcement officers from agencies across the state graduated the basic training academy. Among those graduating individuals was a representative of the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.

“Congratulations to these 23 men and women who have dedicated themselves to 20 weeks of extensive basic training,” said Gov. Beshear. “Now more than ever, our commonwealth is in need of public safety professionals and I am grateful for your dedication and commitment to our people. We wish you a safe and fulfilling career of service to the commonwealth.”

DOCJT is committed to providing officers with best practices, the latest technology training and legal information to protect the diverse communities they serve. The graduates of Class 523 received 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas include patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias related crimes and tactical responses to crisis situations.

“This class has already faced a difficult challenge with the passing of Morgan County Deputy Alex Spencer, who served as Class 523’s leader,” said DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek. “Your career will be full of challenges and triumphs. But each day that you put on that uniform, know that there is a community who feels safer and more secure because of your commitment to integrity and professionalism.”

DOCJT provides basic training for city and county police officers, sheriffs’ deputies, university police, airport police throughout the state, only excluding Bowling Green Police Department, Louisville Metro Police Department, Lexington Police Department and the Kentucky State Police, which each have independent academies.

Class 523 graduates and their agencies are:

Jacob M. Atwood, of the Liberty Police Department;

Skyler P. Bickett, of the Henderson Police Department;

Connor T. Bleser, of the Newport Police Department;

Travion L. Carr, of the Henderson Police Department;

Stanley A. Cash, of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office;

Dustin Charles, of the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office;

Tyler J. Crane, of the Graves County Sheriff’s Office;

Jeremy N. Crawford, of the Hopkinsville Police Department;

Tyler D. Daniels, of the Worthington Police Department;

April Drake, of the Danville Police Department;

Joe W. Ganns, III, of the Newport Police Department;

Hector H. Gonzalez, of the Henderson Police Department;

Raymond W. Kindig, of the Paris Police Department;

Matthew D. Krone, of the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office;

Garrick D. Lamb, of the Princeton Police Department;

Joshua Pelfrey, of the Richmond Police Department;

Kevin T. Quarles, of the Christian County Sheriff’s Office;

Patrick A. Reynolds, of the Newport Police Department;

Trevor A. Ripberger, of the Newport Police Department;

Bill J. Stevens, of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office;

Christian M. Stidham, of the Perry County Sheriff’s Office;

Marcus B. Stigall, of the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office; and

Derek M. Sutton, of the Owensboro Police Department.