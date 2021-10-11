Kentucky Circuit Clerks’ Trust For Life and Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates are kicking off the month of October with their annual Donate Life Pumpkin Decorating Contest. The annual competition is part of a seasonal effort to spread awareness around the importance of organ and tissue donation.
As part of this effort, participants are asked to decorate a pumpkin or gourd with a blue and green theme, while highlighting the great things about organ/tissue donation. Participants may paint, carve or decorate their pumpkin when taking creative liberties with their design. Examples include illustrating the Donate Life KY logo or carving various types of shapes to depict different organs.
During the competition, there will be two divisions: 18 and older, and 18 and under. One 18 and older winner will receive Donate Life swag items and a $250 gift card. The prize for the 18 and under winner is a Nintendo Switch Lite. There will be a first and second place winner for each division with corresponding prizes. Everyone who decorates a pumpkin for entry will receive a Donate Life KY t-shirt.
Important Dates:
• Oct. 22: Last day to submit your photo entry to https://bit.ly/donatelifepumpkins
• Oct. 25 to Oct. 28: Online voting is open on Facebook; likes, shares and comments determine the overall winner.
• Nov. 1: Winners will be announced on social media; winners will be notified via the email address they used to submit their entry.
For more information about Donate Life KY’s mission, visit, donatelifeky.org.