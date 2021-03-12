After several communities were impacted by the flooding, mudslides and road breaks earlier this month, various community organizations began collecting donations for the victims of the flood damage. On Friday, March 5, Greg May, the COO of Utilities Management Group in Pikeville, along with his team members, delivered a truck load of food to the Hazard Maintenance Garage. The food, said city officials, will be divided up and distributed to the victims of the flood throughout the county.

“I started a non-profit, because I wanted to help the drug rehab centers, so we started a non-profit called Riverside Assistance Corporation. So the Riverside Assistance Corporation, every month since last April, has hooked up with Operation Blessing and they supply us with 30,000 pounds of food a month,” said May. “So since last April, we've given away 30,000 pounds of food a month and we've been giving it to Pike County schools, Floyd County schools, Pike and Floyd County senior citizens and the homeless shelters and a church.”

Due to the damage caused by the recent flooding and other related events, May said he and his crew wanted to help others when they could.

“We just got a truck in on Monday (March 1) and with all this (flooding) going on I wanted to share it,” said May. “We brought probably about 1,500 pounds of food.”

Other organizations and businesses within the county are also collecting donations. The Perry County Court House is currently serving as a drop-off site for cleaning supplies. Items that are being collected at this location include: mops, brooms, dust pans, Lysol, Clorox, gloves, trash bags and cleaning rags.

Other drop-off locations that are accepting donations are the ArtStation, located at 612 Main Street in Hazard; Hazard High School, located at 157 Bulldog Lane, Hazard; Perry County Schools Central Office, located at 315 Park Avenue, Hazard; and Kentucky Farm Bureau-Janet Smith Agency, located at 318 Morton Boulevard in Hazard. Items being requested at these locations include: cleaning supplies, Bleach, first aid supplies, garbage bags, gloves, buckets, mops, brooms, shovels, non-perishable food, dog and cat food, gallons of water, personal hygiene products, paper towels, diapers, clothes, blankets, clear totes, basic school supplies and toilet paper.

Additionally, Potter’s House Ministry of Hazard is collecting donations for Breathitt County and the City of Jackson for the recent flood victims. These donations will be distributed to the people who lost everything in the flood waters by the local churches. Potter’s House Ministry is located at 17 Walker Branch Rd, Hazard, KY 41701.

Hazard Community and Technical College is also holding a “Flood Victim Relief Drive” throughout the month of March. The drive, said HCTC representatives, is sponsored by HCTC Student Ambassadors, Phi Theta Kappa, the HCTC Student Government Association, HCTC's LGBTQ+ Group and the HCTC Office of Equity and Inclusion.

Items needed include: snacks (chips, cakes, crackers, cookies); blankets; pillows; wash cloths; towels; jogging pants; water; baby wipes; hand sanitizer; disinfecting wipes; deodorant; shampoo and conditioner; body soap; toothbrushes and toothpaste; socks; shoes; house shoes/slippers; toilet paper; feminine hygiene products (pads, tampons); toilet paper; coloring books; kids' activities; Play-doh; dog food (please drop off at the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter); garbage bags; paper towels; Bleach; laundry detergent; brooms; mops; shovels; Pine Cleaner; and disinfecting supplies. Several drop-off sites are available, including the Hazard Campus – Jolly Classroom Center Lobby; the Hazard Technical Campus – Devert Owens Lobby; the Lees College Campus – Jackson Hall; the Leslie County Center – Student Lounge; and the Knott County School of Craft – Lounge Area. The final drop-off date for donations at HCTC locations is scheduled for March 31. For more information, contact Delcie Combs by calling, (606) 487-3100.

Following the damage done by flooding and related events, representatives of the Red Cross also began working closely with counties impacted by the weather. Deborah Ranier, executive director of the Eastern Kentucky Chapter of Red Cross, said Red Cross is actively providing non-congregate sheltering (hotels) for people in need. Some of the affected counties, she said, are offering some congregate sheltering upon request. Non-congregate sheltering is being provided by the Red Cross at the Quality Inn located at 200 Dawahare Drive in Hazard; the Comfort Suites Inn located at 51 Hal Rogers Drive in Prestonsburg; and at the Campton Inn located at 205 Quillen Chapel Road in Campton.

In addition to providing shelter, the American Red Cross Kentucky Region is also partnering with Southern Baptist Disaster Relief to offer meals to individuals and families whose homes have been impacted by the recent floods.

On March 9, the mobile feeding kitchen began serving lunch and dinner, and will be available over the course of the next week. Red Cross disaster volunteers are working with emergency management and other partners to determine distribution of food to other areas.

The mobile will be available at the First Church of God located at 1772 Hwy 30 West in Jackson. Lunch will be served daily from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., and dinner will be served daily from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Water will be available at the site daily from 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

If anyone is in need of assistance from the Red Cross, please call, 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767).

The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky is continuing to encourage donations to the Southeast Kentucky Flood Relief Fund this week. The money, said representatives of the organization, will be distributed directly to families affected by the destructive flooding throughout the region. The Foundation, they said, will also make small grants to small businesses and family farms in need. Partnerships with the SEKY chapter of the American Red Cross, the Central Appalachian Family Farm Fund and the Appalachian Impact Fund will ensure all donations are distributed to those with the most need, said organization officials. Donations can be made to SEKY flood relief at any Community Trust Bank location, mailed to the Foundation for Appalachian KY at 420 Main St. Hazard, KY 41701, or can be made online at www.appalachianky.org.

Perry County Emergency Management is continuing to assess damage throughout the county. If any Hazard or Perry County resident has damage to their house that was caused by the flooding or mudslides, they should contact Perry County Emergency Management Director Jerry Stacy at, (606) 439-3699, and report it. This assistance, said Stacy, does not include property or land, just the houses.