Although the COVID-19 pandemic slowed many aspects of life down last year, local officials continued to work on revitalizing downtown Hazard and expanding the businesses located in the area. In recent months, much of that work has shown with multiple new businesses opening downtown and several more scheduled to open within the next few months. Among the new businesses set to open this year are salons, restaurants and more, said local leaders.

Downtown Coordinator Bailey Richards said recently-opened businesses are being celebrated for their success so far. Some of the recently opened businesses in downtown include Coal Country Candles which opened in December 2020 and is across from the City Hall parking lot; Studio Be Yoga and Fitness Studio which opened on Jan. 26 and is located in the former NMotion Yoga Studio; B. Nichole Photography, located in the North Fork Building above the Public Defenders Office, and was opened downtown on Feb. 9; and Shear Happiness that opened on March 4 and is next to the candle shop across from the City Hall parking lot.

These businesses, she said, have each faced their own challenges with the pandemic and recent weather. In particular, she said, Shear Happiness on Main was flooded recently, but did not let that stop them from relocating to Main Street from their former Combs location and officially opening last week.

“Especially after the flooding I'm so proud of them for being able to bounce back the way they have to get everything ready to go,” said Richards.

Soon, said Richards, downtown Hazard will also be gaining another salon, a coffee shop and four restaurants, among other possible projects and businesses.

“We have another salon that I can't give specifics on. But yeah, we do have another salon we're working with and they're also hopefully going to be opening in the next couple months or so,” said Richards.

This salon, she said, will be located just past Triangle Park on East Main Street. Additionally, she said, the Hazard Coffee Company will be opening soon and is going to be located in the former Miller Cab space on Taxi Alley.

“They're really hoping it will be pretty well ready to open by the end of April,” said Richards, explaining that the owners are waiting on some equipment to come in.“I'm really excited for them to open,” she said.

In addition to those businesses, downtown Hazard can expect at least four restaurants to open within the year, said Richards. Two of those, she said, have already secured spaces and are moving forward with plans, and the other two are still in the early stages of planning but are still hoping to open in a few months.

The North Fork Pub will be a pub and sports bar style of restaurant located in the Combs building directly across from the Perry County Courthouse. Richards said the owner is hoping to open in the next few months.

Another restaurant that's coming to downtown Hazard is a local favorite, Duke's Steakhouse. This business, said Richards, was already in the process of moving from Boone Ridge Road to downtown when the pandemic hit, and then they decided to wait until restrictions lessened before completing the move. “COVID really slowed them down. They were really gung-ho and bought the building and had been working on it really hard,” said Richards. This business, she said, will be located in the former Mike's Gym location.

Richards said there are two other restaurants in the process of opening downtown, but details are limited at this time.

“Restaurants, I think that's a really key thing. Having a place where people can come in the evenings and feel comfortable, that's going to be key for what we want to do downtown for sure,” said Richards. “That's something we know we need – at least a few restaurants on Main Street and we need places that are going to be open in the evenings and on the weekends to really have that kind of entertainment style downtown.”

Other projects and businesses that are being planned for, said Richards, are the museum project and an archery and hatchet range. Both of those, she said, are currently in the process of coming to fruition and are at different stages.

“We've also got the museum project that's going on,” said Richards, stating that the city is working with the Bobby Davis Museum board of directors and the Southeast Kentucky African-American Museum and Cultural Center (SEKY AAMCC). The plan, she said, is to renovate and clean up the former Hope House homeless shelter building and have the Bobby Davis Museum and SEKY AAMCC share the space, providing a larger scale of history and cultural education to the downtown area.

“This gives us a way to have an archive of local history from the Bobby Davis archive that already exists and the archive that is being built currently by the Southeast Kentucky African-American Museum and Cultural Center. I'm really excited about both of those and being able to tell a bigger more holistic story of eastern Kentucky,” said Richards.

Another business that is expected to be added to downtown is an archery and hatchet range, said Richards. Finding a location for this business, she said, has been challenging, but is still in the process.

“We have a girl that is actively looking for a space for an archery range/hatchet range. She is very interested in expanding wildlife training and outdoorsmanship and things like that to our younger generations,” said Richards. The owner, she said, hopes to work closely with schools to have different educational programs that will inspire children to be involved with the outdoors.

“That's a tricky one to find a building for because you have to have a certain amount of parking (for school trips and tournaments),” said Richards. “In addition to that, you have to have at least 60 feet of usable space plus space around that. We're working on trying to find some good options there, there's a few we're looking at but it's been a little tricky.”

All of these restaurants and smaller businesses, said Richards, are going to help transition and remodel the style of downtown Hazard has, and help move them into the future.

“The large commerce centers in downtown, that's just not the way that things are moving so we're really looking to move away from the business commerce, not retail commerce, because that's not really feasible anymore,” said Richards.

“Small business is really the way forward, she said, adding that big department stores are closing across the U.S. and more people are shopping at boutiques and smaller stores. “Entertainment, retail, small business retail, cultural arts – that's been the things that have worked for a lot of the downtown areas that have been able to transition out of that traditional style of downtown where you had banks and department stores and theaters.”

Richards said the fact that several local businesses have been so successful and have expanded their services or outgrew their former spaces shows the desire for more to be done in the area.

“I think that really shows the appetite of people looking for things to do downtown and wanting to see these positive things,” said Richards. “We've got several people that are looking for buildings to buy for different things. We've got probably three or four that are going to sell within the next few months as well,” she said. “I think that just having new turnover of ownership is also good because it brings some new life to these properties.”

All of the new businesses, said Richards, will draw more people to the area and to existing businesses. “Read Spotted Newt, Appalachian Quilt and Craft, Appalachian Apparel — we love the existing businesses that are here and having more just brings more people down here for business,” Richards said. “If we don't believe in ourselves enough to invest in ourselves why would we convince someone else to? So we have to put the skin in the game, we've got to be one of the people that invests in downtown. By owning some of these properties ourselves and taking on that risk we're really showing we're not doing this as a way to get you to come down here, we believe in us,” she said, stating that to truly grow and show everyone that Hazard is moving forward, they need to invest in their selves.

More information about the incoming businesses will be announced by city officials as opening dates are determined. If anyone is interested in starting a business or looking at buildings downtown, please contact Bailey Richards by emailing her at, bailey.richards@hazardky.gov.