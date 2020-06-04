On Thursday, May 28, a drive-through parade was held for residents of two local facilities.
The parade began at the Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center and then went to the Paul E. Patton Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center. During the event, friends, families, community members, local leaders, first responders and representatives of several community organizations all lined up to drive by the facilities, wave and honk at the residents and veterans.
Charlotte Thornsberry, the administrator of the Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center, said the idea was started by county officials and then the center told the families of their residents so they could participate too. “From there, it grew from just the first responders to a long line,” said Thornsberry, stating the center's staff wasn't expecting that many people to show up.
Participants followed social distance guidelines and remained in their vehicles throughout the parade. This, said Thornsberry, was hard on some of the residents, but everyone knew the importance of following guidelines and was just happy to see each other even from a distance.
“We had a couple of residents that when they saw their family members they immediately tried to get up and go to them, but we had to social distance,” said Thornsberry. “At least the family got to see them and see they're doing well.
“Some of the families had tears, some had huge, huge smiles,” Thornsberry said. “The smiles on the residents' faces, it was just so glorious to see those little smiles.”
