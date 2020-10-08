On Oct. 3, officials with Hazard Community and Technical College held a drive-thru graduation ceremony in the Hazard campus parking lot. The graduation, usually held in the spring, was originally postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but after months of waiting, HCTC officials decided to hold the ceremony. Several safety guidelines were in place to ensure the safety of students, staff and families.

The graduation ceremony was for the August 2019, December 2019, May 2020 and August 2020 graduates. Students were provided a 15-minute time slot to allow HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon to present each graduate with their credential cover and any academic achievement awards or honors they earned, along with time for a photo. A family photo area was set up and made available for personal photos. There was a limit of six guests per graduate. Several checkpoints were set up and students were given the option to drive-thru or park and walk through.

Lindon said she is very proud of all the graduates for overcoming the obstacles presented to them during their time at HCTC.

“We're so proud of out graduates. Many of our graduates are first generational college students,” she said. “The whole pandemic they've overcome many obstacles.”

Although this graduation was different than previous ceremonies, HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon said she feels it was successful and had benefits.

“I think that the graduation is going well,” said Lindon. “It is different, but in a way it is more intimate and we're able to talk to each of the students and get their history, give them a little pep talk about how we really want them to go on and the importance of a higher education and for this to be just the start for them.”

Lindon said that the one-on-one structure of the graduation was nice in some ways.

“It's not what we had hoped for with a big ceremony like we usually have in May, but yet it is something where the families can come attend and be proud of their graduates,” said Lindon.

Lindon said if the pandemic continues into next year, HCTC will likely not postpone graduation as they did this time, and will instead, continue as planned by holding another drive-thru graduation ceremony.