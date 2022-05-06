Drivers who use the Hal Rogers Parkway near Exit 56 in Perry County are reminded that major traffic pattern changes are in effect due to a slide and pavement repair project. The traffic pattern changes went into effect on May 5. The biggest change is that westbound traffic is diverted into the eastbound lane through the work zone, and eastbound traffic is diverted onto the exit and entrance ramps at the KY 451 interchange.

When the traffic changes were put into effect, Transportation Cabinet personnel noted a number of vehicles not following the lane shifts. As a result, signage was adjusted to provide better notice to eastbound traffic that drivers must use the ramps, since there is oncoming traffic in the single lane at the exit.

Speed indicators are also in place to advise drivers of their speed and to reinforce the 45 mph speed limit through the work zone.

As a reminder, these changes are in place at the exit for the next six to eight weeks:

Westbound traffic on the parkway is diverted into the eastbound lane through the section where the two directions of travel are divided by a barrier wall. This means there are short segments where there is two-way traffic on the same side of the concrete barrier.

Eastbound traffic is detoured onto the exit ramp for KY 451 at Exit 56 and then re-enters the parkway. Eastbound parkway drivers detoured to the ramp are required to stop at the intersection of the ramp with KY 451. Therefore, eastbound motorists should watch for stopped traffic and proceed across KY 451 to re-enter the parkway only when the way is clear.

The exit ramp from the westbound parkway to KY 451 at Exit 56 is closed. This means that traffic that normally uses the exit to access KY 80, KY 451 (Town Mountain or Coal Harbor), or KY 2021 (Couchtown Road) needs to find an alternate route, such as KY 15 to KY 80 (Combs Road).

The speed limit is reduced to 45 mph through the project area. Drivers should reduce speed and use extreme caution, especially in the areas where two-way traffic is on the same side of the barrier wall.

Message boards are in place near the commercial area on the Hal Rogers Parkway to notify drivers of the westbound exit ramp closure. These boards are also placed in advance of the eastbound detour to alert drivers.

The project begins at mile point 56.1 on the parkway and extends to mile point 57.2.