On Dec. 15, the USA Drone Port, in partnership with the University of Kentucky Center of Excellence for Rural Health and FAA, completed the first package delivery in Appalachia with drones to patients that are at risk of COVID-19. The deliveries, said local officials, was successful.

“It went really well, we had a real good day,” said USA Drone Port Executive Director Bart Massey, M.Ed. “We had three pilots make six flights and all of them were successful. We learned a lot from it. We'll be extending our range and we'll be adding package drop methods too as we move forward,” he said.

“Project Jericho,” said Massey, has been ongoing since March when the pandemic first started getting bad. Since then, he said, his team has been conducting research to test the limits of various models of drones and how they could potentially be used. This week, the project participants completed the first package delivery to an active COVID patient, said Massey. The patient, he said, was a resident of Perry County and was in the Gorman Hollow area, and the delivery consisted of smaller sized PPE items. Project Jericho, he said, has the potential to expand to several other delivery uses in the future including medications, merchandise from stores and even emergency supplies during storms.

“We just took small drones and we delivered gloves, masks, hand sanitizer and pens that can sanitize, so it was just a small package, but baby steps,” said Massey. “It's kind of like when they stepped off the spaceship and said it was one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind. That's what we're hoping we can do beyond initial line of sight, help people that we otherwise wouldn't be able to help in times of emergencies like flooding and things of that nature.

“We put a lot of time and effort behind it to prepare, and the preparation paid off and I think we're ready for the next step,” he said.

Chris Styles, the USA Drone Port operations director, said the project partners have worked closely together to ensure that all steps go accordingly.

“We're working with UK Rural Health, so the healthcare providers who normally work with their patients, they were the recipients of that delivery. As the pilots, we briefed the healthcare workers and they would brief their patients that they work with, so they had that comfort level built with the patients already,” said Styles. “This is just the first step of many on this program that we're working on.”

Evan Massey, a volunteer drone pilot for Project Jericho, said there are several benefits to the use of drones as a way of delivering PPE and other supplies.

“The benefits of this is there is zero person-to-person contact, so there is no transmission of COVID. You can do this in a completely sterile environment,” he said.

Massey continued, stating that he was grateful to be a part of the project. “I feel honored. The fact that it's the first thing of it's kind, we're kind of like pioneers,” he said.

The next delivery will be made to a Knott County patient in January, said Massey. More updates will be available on the USA Drone Port Facebook page.