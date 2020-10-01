On Sept. 25, the USA Drone Port, in partnership with the University of Kentucky Center of Excellence for Rural Health and FAA, held a kickoff event in preparation to test package delivery in Appalachia with drones to individuals who are at risk from COVID-19.

“We have an agreement with the University of Kentucky Center of Excellence for Rural Health, we're working to do research about package delivery to patients who need to social distance, who don't need to leave the house,” said USA Drone Port Executive Director Bart Massey, M.Ed. The Drone Port, he said, is not the only organization to pursue the use of drones for delivery, but it is the only non-profit organization using drones for delivery at this time.

The project, “Project Jericho,” said Massey, has been on since March when the pandemic first started getting bad. Since then, he said, they have been conducting research to test the limits of various models of drones and how they could potentially be used. “

We have to do it step by step,” said Massey, stating the process is delicate and each part has to be approved.

This week, the project participants will be completing training and next week will be the first package delivery to an active COVID patient, said Massey. The patient, he said, will be either a resident of Perry County or of Knott County. The delivery will consist of PPE items such as masks, gloves and sanitizer, said Massey.

Project Jericho, Massey said, has the potential to expand to several other delivery uses in the future including medications, merchandise from stores and even emergency supplies during storms.

“We're really excited about it,” said Massey. “It changes a lot of things really.

“The thing that I hope happens here soon is if they get a vaccine or if they get some type of inhibitor to the virus that the people who have it or the people at risk, we will be able to get it to them more quickly,” said Massey.

Representatives from community partners expressed their support in the project as well.

“HCTC is pleased with the partnership between the USA Drone Port, the FAA and the University of Kentucky,” said President/CEO of Hazard Community and Technical College Jennifer Lindon, Ph.D. She continued, “There are numerous opportunities in today’s economy with drones for deliveries of life saving supplies, as well as other goods and services. In the initial project, the USA Drone Port will be helping those who are in high-risk categories for COVID receive needed medical supplies and equipment. It could expand beyond that and bring many opportunities for our region.”

More updates will be available on the USA Drone Port Facebook page.