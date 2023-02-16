Recently, the E.O. Robinson Mountain Fund Board released a statement explaining their decision to begin demolishing the Homeplace Community Center buildings that were damaged during the July flooding.

After the flooding devastated the region destroying many homes, businesses and lives, several people across the region began recovery efforts and taking note of the damage. Among these were the community members near the Homeplace Community Center in Ary, as well as the E.O. Robinson Mountain Fund Board, which is over the center.

In the weeks following the flood, the board informed community members it would assess the damage and would demolish and repair as needed. Many community members and Perry County residents expressed great concern and began trying to contact the board in hopes of saving as much of the historic buildings as possible.

The board had state engineers inspect the property. In November, the board received a report by Brian Scott, a licensed professional engineer with Poage Engineers and Associates, Inc. In Jan. 2023, the board began demolishing damaged buildings, including Miss Hale’s Cabin. During the week of Feb. 9, the E.O. Robinson Mountain Fund Board released a statement explaining their decision to begin demolishing the Homeplace Community Center buildings that were damaged during the July 2022 flooding based on the findings of the report.

In the statement, the E.O. Robinson Mountain Fund Board said they would like to thank the community for its patience as the board has attempted to make decisions regarding the buildings at Homeplace.

“It has taken some weeks to consult professionals, await reports and weigh options,” the statement said. “The board has undertaken this action in good faith.”

The board, the statement said, was provided with a report that detailed the damage to the Homeplace and allowed them to make a decision on its future.

“We had at one time hoped to be able to preserve the Hale Cabin, but this is not to be the case. Based upon what we have discovered since the incident first happened, this is, in our judgment, the wisest and most fiscally responsible action in terms of public safety,” the board said in the statement. “The board is moving accordingly and will do our best to restore Homeplace in a way that is compatible with our mission and of service to the community.”

In Scott’s report detailing the damage to Homeplace buildings, he noted several examples of damage to buildings such as Miss Hale’s Cabin. Some of Scott’s findings included signs of significant rot and deterioration in heavy timber logs on the side, front and flooring of the structure; framed walls being bowed out by several inches; deterioration around the chinking between the logs and chimney; framing on the upper story were pushed multiple inches from the lower story framing members; some wood members are only partially wedged in place and appears to be unstable and not structurally sound; there was a partial floor collapse; and the interior space was covered in several inches of mud.

Based on his summary of findings, Scott noted in his report that, as the structure currently stands, “it is structurally unstable and should not be used in any capacity without proper shoring in place.” Scott’s report stated that once the building has been properly cleaned a proper evaluation of the floor and interior can be conducted.

The report also provided the board with three options for the existing structure based on Scott’s field observations.

The first option was to disassemble the log structure and catalog all members so they can be reassembled later with suitable replacements. This option, said Scott, retains the footprint of the Homeplace but will be difficult to find appropriate replacement members. The second option was to disassemble the structure and catalog all members so they can be rebuilt in a smaller structure using salvaged materials. This seems the most viable option, said Scott, because it keeps a percentage of the Homeplace intact while also making it safe for future generations. Scott said the third option was to demolish the structure and salvage all viable members that can be used in another manner to pay homage to the original Homeplace. This, he said, is the most economical use, but does not preserve or use the material in the way the other options do.

After weeks of deliberating the options given in the report, the board began demolition of damaged structures at the beginning of the year.