During U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona’s tour of Roy G. Eversole Elementary last month, one of the primary focuses was on early childhood education.

That, according to Hazard Superintendent Sondra Combs, is due to the district’s commitment and work in the field.

“In our Hazard Independent early childhood program, we have expanded our programs and have been able to double our enrollment proving that we want success for all our children,” said Combs.

Combs said during the visit, the district showcased their Head Start programs and childcare centers and how early childhood education is a big priority in Hazard schools.

“Cardona met with leaders from Hazard Independent School District on the tour to further discuss how Promise Neighborhood funds have benefited students in the district,” said Eversole Elementary Principal Derek Allen. “Promise Neighborhood was instrumental in allowing the district to provide high quality instruction both virtually and in-person to its students throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Combs, research has shown that children who graduate from preschool have improved academic readiness, lower incarceration rates and a higher learning rate.

“What you are doing, the opportunities you are providing your students, the way you are using the partnership, is setting up an example we want to replicate across the country,” said Cardona.

Cardona talked about the importance of strong school-based, pre-kindergarten programs that set students up for successful transitions to elementary school, secondary school and beyond.

According to Allen, following the return to in-person learning, Promise Neighborhood efforts continue to support students and families as they overcome challenges related to recovery from the pandemic and recent flooding in our region.

The Promise Neighborhood program is a federal initiative aimed at improving educational opportunities for children and families in high-poverty areas. The Partners for Rural Impact is a partnership between the Department of Education and local organizations working to improve educational opportunities in rural communities.