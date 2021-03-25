On Monday, March 22, the Perry County “Eggs-travaganza” was held at the Perry County Park. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was held as a drive-through event, and was focused on providing Easter-related fun for local students.

During the “Eggs-travaganza,” families drove through a story walk/drive and stopped at different booths to collect Easter baskets, goodie bags and more. The event was hosted by the Perry County Family Resource Youth Service Centers (FRYSC), and had multiple community partners.

“The Perry County FRYSC began planning after a touch-base meeting to just see where everyone was at during the pandemic and how we were adjusting our programs for our components we have to fulfill for our job. We decided the next holiday coming up was Easter and what better way to bring happiness to our students than an Easter drive-through,” said Heather Sparkman, family resource center director for Viper Elementary School.

The event, said Sparkman, was held in hopes of bringing some joy to the students of the area after a year of not having public activities due to the pandemic.

“Last year, Easter came at the beginning of the pandemic and everyone’s plans were put on hold. We spent months planning (and) having meetings with all our our FRYSC in the county alone, meetings with community partners that we serve on committees with, the CECC and CCC,” said Sparkman, stating that the resource center staff worked hard to plan the event. “We worked closely with the health department to make sure all COVID-19 guidelines were followed. We also worked closely with Save the Children, which is a great partner of ours; pairing FRYSC and Save the Children you can always expect great results for the families and children in Perry County and Hazard.”

Sparkman said the FRYSC staff had 40 community partners sign up to participate in the event. “Everyone chose to pull together to help kids have fun during a time that has been so different for them,” said Sparkman. “We wanted to use it as a time to engage in family time and literacy. Not only have our children experienced loss through the pandemic but recent snow and ice storms along with flooding have put a lot of families in hardships and that’s where the FRYSC come in. We are here to bridge any non-academic barriers to learning as a means to enhance student academic success.”

The event, said Sparkman, was a success, drawing in more than 550 children.

“We had well over 550 children come through last night. We were all humbled to see the excitement and sparkle in each child’s eye just to look and see the Easter bunny,” Sparkman said. “We have been waiting for weeks for this event and I don’t think we could have done anything to have made it any more perfect than it turned out. It was a blessing for so many.”