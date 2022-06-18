Perry County gained another tattoo shop recently when Eclipse Tattoo Studio opened on June 8. The shop, owned by Britany Hall, is located on Main Street in Vicco.

Hall said she has worked in other tattoo shops before, including Hotspot Tattoo in Whitesburg and Shawn Lewis Tattoo in Hazard, but has always wanted to own her own shop and started working on opening her own shop in February. On June 8, she held her opening day.

“I’ve always wanted to have my own shop. It’s always been a goal of mine since — I’d say I was probably 16. I’ve always wanted to tattoo since I was 9 years old,” said Hall, explaining that her love of tattoos has been alive since she was a child. “I grew up watching my parents get them done and they would kind of tattoo on each other.”

Owning her own shop now, she said, is an amazing feeling.

“It feels great. I always wanted to do this. Everyone said that I couldn’t or said that it wasn’t a realistic goal,” said Hall.

In addition to bringing a sense of accomplishment, Hall said the opening of her shop also has the potential to inspire other females to pursue tattooing and can bring more business to the Vicco area.

“It’s always been men tattooing in this area and I think it’s about time that women start doing it too,” said Hall, stating that females who are interested in pursuing tattooing should consider working in the area.

Hall said Hazard and other larger cities in the surrounding areas have enough tattoo shops, so she wanted to locate in a smaller city.

“Vicco hasn’t had anything new in God knows how long,” said Hall. “I figured it was about time Vicco got something new.”

Eclipse Tattoo Studio is open from noon to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. The shop is currently by appointment only. For more information, message Hall’s Facebook page or her shop’s Facebook page.