Chuck Sexton, director of One East Kentucky, has spent years marketing this region and trying to recruit industries to open businesses in this region.
The COVID-19 pandemic has temporarily shifted that focus for One East Kentucky, as it works to give businesses the information they need so they can walk through this pandemic and come out on the other side.
“Economic development in and of itself has been impacted just like any other industry. We’ve had to shift how we operate and what we do to response, and unfortunately, we have to be extremely reactive, as the situation unfolds,” Sexton said. “We’re as much in the dark as to how this is going to end and when this is going to end as anyone else. The resources to assist businesses at this time is limited. You know, there’s only so much that the government has put out.”
Sexton explained, however, that Eastern Kentucky is uniquely situated to deal with the economic challenges presented by this pandemic.
“Here’s what I see about Eastern Kentucky that I think is unique in this situation. We had a pandemic already,” he said. “We had a pandemic five years ago — well, really, starting 10 years ago, when the decline of the coal industry started occurring. And then, it hit really, really hard almost six years ago now and we had massive job loss.”
He said that job loss caused revenue loss for businesses, some of which had to close.
“We’ve had a lot businesses shut down here. We’ve been through this very similar economic situation more recently than anyone else in the country,” he said. “And I believe that our resilience in Eastern Kentucky is stronger than a lot of areas because of that. And I also think that we can get through it, better than a lot of people can.”
He explained that because of the downturn in the coal economy, organizations like One East Kentucky and SOAR have already laid the groundwork to rebuild the economy, alongside technical programs offered at community colleges and places like EKAMI.
“We have those processes in place. We just have to make sure we’re tweaking those after this pandemic is over with to try to capture as much opportunity as we can. That’s our job,” he said.
He said One East Kentucky has taken on a new role, similar to efforts being undertaken by Shaping Our Appalachian Region, the Southeast Chamber of Commerce and other groups involved in economic development, in trying to “disseminate information as quickly as possible” to impacted businesses.
He said the federal government and U.S. Small Business Administration has offered some resources, but, he noted, “The timing on that, there’s been a question mark as to when businesses will receive those resources, although the ability to fill out paperwork and apply for those resources is now available, which is good.”
He said the payroll protection program recently announced is “probably one of the better” programs offered to businesses, because a portion of the loan is forgivable, under certain circumstances, and the rest is offered at a low interest rate.
He explained that business owners he’s talked to don’t want loans unless they “absolutely have to” because loans will add more debt to the business in the long run.
“Our leaders are doing the best that they can,” he said. “Obviously, looking back, I think there will be better plans to handle something like this in the future, hopefully.”
He praised Gov. Andy Beshear and his administration, saying they’ve done a “phenomenal job.”
“But again, we also have to understand there’s only so much they can do,” Sexton said. “What we have to do as a region is sort of buckle down, assist each other, try to get the information that’s necessary out there as much as possible.”
He said One East Kentucky is doing that while also finding ways to help the region succeed after the pandemic is over. He believes the pandemic will change manufacturing and supply chains in the U.S., which could bring more jobs to Eastern Kentucky.
“I’ve been keeping up with trends and some prognostication on what could occur as far as manufacturing re-shoring,” he said. “I think that after this, there’s going to be a lot of discussion about prescription drug and medical device manufacturing coming back to the U.S. The supply chain for standard industry, the automotive and aerospace sectors, I think, are going to have to look at their supply chains.”
He explained that after the pandemic, manufacturers will likely want to take steps to alleviate problems getting supplies when countries are shut down like they have been recently.
He said economic development specialists also believe that this pandemic will prompt more industries to use robots.
“For a long time, we’ve talked about AI (artificial intelligence) coming into manufacturing. You’ve seen that to a degree of robotics and advanced manufacturing with, CNC, for example,” he said. “If you take a CNC machine, like at the facility here at EKAMI in Paintsville, those machines are programmable and they do a lot of the work that used to be done manually on different machines. So, that reduces steps and it reduces labor. What I think will happen after this is over with, if there are other industries who have not implemented some new technologies, they will probably feel more inclined after this is over with.”
He mentioned Dajcor Aluminum in Perry County as an example, reporting that it has a contract with a national grocery store chain.
“That grocery chain will be utilizing aluminum that they manufacture at Dajcor for new autonomous picking systems that they use in their distribution centers,” he said. “Those are typically lower-wage jobs anyway, so, what we’re going to probably see is a lot of the lower-wage jobs will be replaced at a faster clip than what it maybe would have been prior to this pandemic. And that’s from a risk mitigation standpoint and to help continue supply chains if there is a pandemic and folks can’t work, so you have the ability to autonomously pick and distribute material, groceries, whatever it might be, even if people have to stay home. I think that’s going to come faster. I thought it was more of in 10 years, that we were going to see that. I think now, in the next three to five years, you’re going to see more of that implemented.”
He said that change, if it occurs, however, “is not necessarily a bad thing.”
“In the short term, yes, it reduces lower-wage jobs, but it also gives the potential for higher wage jobs,” he said.
He talked about an out-of-state company that plans to develop new robotic technology that will require distribution centers and technicians.
“And we’ve already talked to that company about when their product takes off and is utilized across the U.S., this area might be a good place for them to distribute those and have maintenance and technical shops,” he said. “So, there’s always more opportunity that can come, even when automation happens. And so, we have to be ready for that.”
He said there’s a possibility that some Eastern Kentucky businesses won’t survive the pandemic.
“I think that’s a possibility everywhere,” he said. “I hope that’s not the case. I hope that the businesses here are able to get the assistance they need to continue to operate after this.”
He said his hope is that there is a resurgence of the economy after the pandemic, when restrictions are lifted. He said his biggest concern is for locally-owned small businesses and restaurants.
“Their nest egg isn’t meant for combatting a pandemic and surviving a pandemic … At a time like this, whatever nest egg they have is probably being utilized to get through this pandemic. Hopefully, the restrictions on their ability to get small business loans are made easier so that they can not only survive this, but still have the opportunity to commit to those plans they have for their business,” he said.
He praised efforts to support local businesses, and urged residents to remember that national chain restaurants and businesses are also owned by local franchise owners. He said he hopes to see the state and federal government come up with plans to help companies recuperate after the pandemic.
He said, “The government is going to obviously have a vested interest in businesses staying afloat and continuing to generate revenue because that’s where the revenue for the government comes from. It comes from taxes,” he said. “Hopefully, our leadership will see that and continue to try to find innovative ways to assist the businesses.”
He encourages business owners to talk to their banker or accountant to get up-to-date information about resources that could be available. He also suggested that businesses without a accountant to reach out to One East Kentucky, SOAR, the Mountain Association for Community and Economic Development, the Kentucky Highlands Investment Group, local chamber of commerce agencies and other organization that work to help businesses to find resources available.
“There’s assistance out there. I know it can be confusing for a business owner,” Sexton said. “What I would say is start with the SOAR Champion or your local chamber and lean on them to point you in the right direction to find the person that can help fit your specific need for the moment because we have organizations out there that do that.”
He said Eastern Kentucky residents should realize that the global economy will change after this pandemic is over.
“For a long time now, you’ve seen the buy USA products, and that sort of thing. I think that’s important, but I think, at the same time, we also have to realize we’re in a global economy. What that is going to look like after this is over with is going to change a little bit. We can see that our supply chain has to be closer … there was some reshoring going on already. But there’s going to be even more,” he said.
For more information, email, chuck@oneeastky.com, or, ivy@oneeastky.com.
