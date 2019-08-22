This year, the Perry County Community Foundation decided to change things up a bit by trying something new. Instead of the annual Run for the Hills Charity Challenge and 5K race, they created a new program called “Supporting Success in Perry County.” This year, there were eight non-profit organizations selected to participate:
• Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky — The CLCKY is a leading provider of K-12 STEM education in southeastern Kentucky, inspiring and motivating students in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics subject areas (STEM) and to encourage careers in these fields.
• Hazard High School Bulldog Family Fund — The Bulldog Family Fund helps our students and families with basic needs such as food, clothing, school supplies, sports equipment, college application fees, rent and utilities, etc.
• Hazard Rotary Club Imagination Library — Hazard Rotary Imagination Library runs the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Hazard and Perry County, Kentucky. This program provides a free age-appropriate book every month to children from birth to age 5, regardless of their families’ income.
• Housing Development Alliance — The Housing Development Alliance (HDA) serves as lender, counselor, developer, and contractor for low-income persons in need of housing assistance. The organization individuals break down barriers to access resources they need to build financial stability in regards to housing.
• Kentucky Mountain Health Alliance (Little Flower Clinic) — Little Flower Clinic works to improve the health and well-being of Southeast Kentucky citizens who are underserved or at risk for homelessness in a respectful manner through a coordination of quality holistic services.
• Kentucky River Child Advocacy Center (Care Cottage) — The Care Cottage provides a comfortable, safe environment where children who have been the victim of sexual abuse and their non-offending family members may receive services from agencies involved in the investigation and prosecution of these cases. The organization links children and their families to services that provide healing and care.
• New Beginnings Learning Center — New Beginnings provides reliable quality, affordable childcare for working and families in need. The organization is a 4-Star Childcare Center providing stimulating activities to encourage growth and development while allowing each child an opportunity to discover the world and their own personalities.
• Pathfinders of Perry County — Pathfinders is a citizen action group that promotes community well-being, engagement, outdoor recreation, and education in Perry County, Kentucky. The organization focuses on providing opportunities for people to be introduced to outdoor activities in a safe and supporting setting through guided hikes and summer adventure camps; building public outdoor accessible infrastructure such as trails, benches, and gardens; and encouraging policies that promote outdoor activity, such as planning for sidewalks and bike lanes.
From now through Oct. 31, these selected non-profits will work to raise money on behalf of their causes. The PCCF will match up to $5,000 for each participating organization. To donate, visit, www.appalachianky.org/sspc. For more information, contact Erica Knight at, Erica(@)appalachianky.org, or call, (606) 439-1357.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.