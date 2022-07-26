Eastern Kentucky University has announced recipients of the Dean’s List, Dean’s Award and President’s Award for the spring 2022 semester.

To achieve Dean’s List honors, students attempting 12 credit hours must earn a 3.75 grade point average, students attempting 13 credit hours must earn a 3.65 grade point average and students attempting 14 or more credit hours must earn a 3.5 grade point average. All grade point averages are out of a possible 4.0.

Dean’s Award recipients are those students who have achieved Dean’s List honors at EKU for three semesters, not necessarily consecutive. A lapel pin is presented to Dean’s Award students by the dean of their academic college.

The President’s List was established to recognize outstanding academic achievement, bestowed upon full-time undergraduate students who attain a 4.0 grade point average for a semester.

“We are committed to academic excellence and the continued success of our students,” said EKU President David McFaddin. “Honoring students who have achieved a high level of academic success is one of the highlights of our year.”

Dean’s List recipients from Perry County included:

• Tasa Amber Cole, of Buckhorn;

• Andrew Holbrook, of Bonnyman;

• Anna Alora Grace Smith, of Hazard;

• Isabella Lee Cobb, of Hazard;

• Kodey Makaya Begley-Huff, of Hazard;

• Sheridan Paige Luttrell, of Hazard;

• Jonathan Noah Baker, of Hazard;

• Madison Renee Eller, of Happy;

• Kaitlyn Sierra Gamble, of Hazard;

• Antoinette Marie Contento, of Hazard;

• Ian Joseph McGrew, of Hazard;

• Katherine G. Epperson, of Hazard;

• Aaron Wayne Couch, of Yerkes;

• Anthony Curtis Couch, of Yerkes;

• Cailyn Elizabeth Deaton, of Hazard;

• Hope Champlin Watts, of Hazard;

• Chelsea Lee Campbell Moore, of Viper;

• Jacob Hunter Napier, of Buckhorn;

• Stephen Brayden Cottongame, of Hazard;

• Kelsey Noel Howard, of Busy;

• Emily J. Parker, of Chavies;

• Karidyn Joelle Johnson, of Hazard;

• Katie Lynn Pennington, of Hazard;

• Kathryn Benoit Braman, of Hazard;

• Emily Allison Coots, of Gays Creek;

• Ian McCrae Stone, of Hazard; and

• Rheannon Taylor Emma Clark, of Viper.

Perry County Dean’s Award recipients included:

• Sheridan Paige Luttrell, of Hazard;

• Kaitlyn Sierra Gamble, of Hazard;

• Antoinette Marie Contento, of Hazard; and

• Stephen Brayden Cottongame, of Hazard.

Local President’s Award recipients included:

• Andrew Holbrook, of Bonnyman;

• Sheridan Paige Luttrell, of Hazard;

• Jonathan Noah Baker, of Hazard;

• Katherine G. Epperson, of Hazard;

• Hope Champlin Watts, of Hazard;

• Chelsea Lee Campbell Moore, of Viper;

• Jacob Hunter Napier, of Buckhorn;

• Katie Lynn Pennington, of Hazard;

• Kathryn Benoit Braman, of Hazard;

• Emily Allison Coots, of Gays Creek; and

• Ian McCrae Stone, of Hazard.