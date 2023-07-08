Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) has selected Mary Beth Neiser as vice president for University Development and Alumni Engagement and executive director of the EKU Foundation. Neiser will join EKU on July 19.

In this position, Neiser will lead the university’s philanthropic efforts, donor and alumni engagement strategies and administrative operations within the department.

“I am excited to announce Mary Beth Neiser as the vice president for University Development and Alumni Engagement,” said EKU President Dr. David McFaddin. “With over 20 years of experience in higher education development, Neiser’s expertise will help EKU continue to strengthen and build our culture of philanthropy, allowing us to invest in our students and the Campus Beautiful.”

Neiser, a Hazard native, earned a bachelor’s in history, with minors in mathematics and art history, from Centre College in Danville.

Neiser comes to EKU after serving as the senior director of philanthropy for the College of Pharmacy at the University of Kentucky. As senior director of philanthropy, Neiser secured contributions of $30-million for the Kentucky Can Campaign to support deanship, scholarships, professorships and lectureships.

Nesier was recognized for outstanding performance and professional achievement as the recipient of the 2021 UK Terry B. Mobley Philanthropy Award. She also received the 2018 Reeher Prime Officer Award for performing among the top 15 percent of 1,650 gift officers across the country.

Additionally, Neiser has held director positions in philanthropy efforts at the University of Rochester’s College of Arts, Sciences, and Engineering; Centre College; and the University of Kentucky’s College of Law.

“I am energized by the prospect of serving EKU with a team of motivated colleagues who are excited to help discover the next transformational gifts,” said Neiser. “I look forward to becoming a member of the EKU family and meeting the alumni and friends who are a part of this beloved community.”