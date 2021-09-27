Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) is a comprehensive university serving approximately 15,000 students on its Richmond campus, at its educational centers in Corbin and Manchester, and throughout Kentucky. Recently, EKU released several lists recognizing local students for their academic achievements during the Spring 2021 semester.

Dean’s Award Recipients spring 2021

Eastern Kentucky University has announced 389 Dean’s Award recipients for the Spring 2021 semester.

Award recipients from Perry County include: Sandra Lee Whitaker, of Hazard.

To earn the Dean’s Award, students must achieve Dean’s List honors at EKU for three semesters, not necessarily consecutive. A lapel pin is presented to students by the dean of their academic college. To achieve Dean’s List honors at Eastern, students attempting 14 or more credit hours must earn a 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0. Students attempting 13 credit hours must earn a 3.65 GPA, and students attempting 12 credit hours must earn a 3.75 GPA.

EKU Dean’s List spring 2021

The dean's list includes the following Perry County students: William Grant Fraley, of Hazard; Carl Curtis Koger, of Bulan; Alec Michael Taylor, of Hazard; Leslie Anne Richie, of Hazard; Kailey Brooke Johnson, of Bonnyman; Makenna Sheyenne Kersey, of Cornettsville; Jason Wayne Johnson, of Hazard; Sierra Rose Herald, of Busy; Anna Alora Grace Smith, of Hazard; Madison Grace Gadbury, of Bonnyman; Melissa Danielle Jones, of Hazard; Jonathan Noah Baker, of Hazard; Kaitlyn Sierra Gamble, of Hazard; Antoinette Marie Contento, of Hazard; Benjamin Keith Adama, of Hazard; Katherine Brianna Combs, of Hazard; Aaron Wayne Couch, of Yerkes; Cailyn Elizabeth Deaton, of Hazard; Hope Champlin Watts, of Hazard; Dawson Andrew Lee Kersey, of Cornettsville; Emily Alexis Rose Stacy, of Rowdy; Sandra Lee Whitaker, of Hazard; and Evan Cole Massey, of Hazard.

“We are always pleased to recognize outstanding academic achievement at Eastern Kentucky University,” said EKU President David McFaddin.

President’s List spring 2021

The Spring 2021 president's list includes the following students from Perry County: Alec Michael Taylor, of Hazard; Leslie Anne Richie, of Hazard; Kailey Brooke Johnson, of Bonnyman; Makenna Sheyenne Kersey, of Cornettsville; Jason Wayne Johnson, of Hazard; Sierra Rose Herald, of Busy; Madison Grace Gadbury, of Bonnyman; Jonathan Noah Baker, of Hazard; Katherine Brianna Combs, of Hazard; Aaron Wayne Couch, of Yerkes; Hope Champlin Watts, of Hazard; and Evan Cole Massey, of Hazard.

The President’s List was established by the University to recognize outstanding academic achievement. It is bestowed upon full-time undergraduate students who attain a perfect 4.0 grade point average for a semester.

“All of us at EKU are committed to academic excellence and to the success of our students, and we are especially pleased to honor those students who excelled to the point of perfection this past semester,” said McFaddin.

EKU graduates spring 2021

Eastern Kentucky University recognized 1,780 graduates at the conclusion of the Spring 2021 semester. The graduates were honored during ceremonies on May 7 and 8.

Local EKU graduates include: Anna Marie Baker, of Hazard; Ab Cheston Francis, of Hazard; Samuel Leland Pence, of Viper; Tina Marlene Osborne, of Bonnyman; Margaret Olivia Salley, of Hazard; Audrey Anna Duncan, of Vicco; Tiffany Chloe Little, of Vicco; Gage Hunter Weddington, of Hazard; Alec Michael Taylor, of Hazard; Leslie Anne Richie, of Hazard; Kailey Brooke Johnson, of Bonnyman; Makenna Sheyenne Kersey, of Cornettsville; Jason Wayne Johnson, of Hazard; Jenna Elizabeth Pratt, of Happy; Madison Grace Gadbury, of Bonnyman; and Michael David Kilburn, of Viper.

The new degree holders join more than 150,000 Eastern alumni in Kentucky and across the United States and world.