On May 25, the residents and staff of the Paul E. Patton Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center celebrated Memorial Day while also adhering to social distancing guidelines previously set forth. EKVC staff said the center kept many of their policies and traditions for the day similar to previous years, however, some aspects were very different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It's been over 150 years and this is the first time across the nation where they're not having large gatherings,” said Matthew Sabin, the institutional recreation program supervisor at the EKVC. “Our nation has not forgotten, we just, due to the safety of everybody, had to restrict and limit.”
Sabin said that the EKVC held its annual Memorial Day service for the residents of the center, however, this year friends, family and the public were unable to attend. The service, he said, consisted of prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance, having someone sing the Star-Spangled Banner, a small speech thanking the veterans and a moment of silence for those who have been lost. Additionally, Sabin said, the EKVC staff read off the 29 names of the residents who have passed away since last Memorial Day, and also created a Power Point honoring those residents.
This, he said, is because the residents chose not to mourn, but instead, to celebrate their lives.
Even though the public was not permitted to attend the service for safety reasons, Sabin said the center's residents and staff are appreciative and grateful for all that the community has continually done for them, and they are all looking forward to when visitors are allowed again.
“Our community is amazing. Of all the VAs that I've ever been to, I've never seen so much community involvement,” said Sabin, explaining that many people in the area still call, post on social media, message and drop off snacks. Once it is safe to allow visitors again, said Sabin, the veteran's center will begin letting people come back in.
“They look forward to that very much. They miss the social contact, that was heavily on their minds,” he said. “We're truly honored and humbled.”
