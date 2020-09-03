On Sept. 1, Hazard and Perry County community members gained a new restaurant with the opening of El Fogon. The restaurant, located in the former Ponderosa building, is an American steakhouse that has some popular Mexican dishes and a full bar.
Jessica Jones Eversole, a manager at El Fogon, said the owner of the business was initially considering placing an Italian restaurant at that location, but after getting a lot of community feedback, decided to place the steakhouse instead. Much of the feedback on the first day of opening, she said, was positive and reflected that decision.
“It was a very good first opening day. I didn't expect so many people to come out and support us the first day like they have. It really makes you feel so good, because everybody loved Ponderosa,” said Eversole. “It just makes you feel good, it takes your mind off of what's going on in the world a little bit.”
The owner, Eversole said, also owns Las Pena in Hazard, the El Dorado in London and several other restaurants in other areas. Eventually, she said, he wants to open more locations of El Fogon in surrounding areas.
“We're going to go to Pikeville next,” said Eversole.
Currently, Eversole said, the restaurant's liquor license is not in-house yet, because of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Restaurant staff ask that customers be patient and hope they enjoy their service.
The hours of operation for El Fogon are from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.