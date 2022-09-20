The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced on Sept. 12 that the Perry County Fiscal Court will receive $64,300 in County Road Aid emergency funds for flood repairs on Jett Drive.
“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Perry County to repair and maintain safe connections in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.
A slide on Jett Drive near Lakeview Drive will be repaired with this emergency funding.
The Perry County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work.