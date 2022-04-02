The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced on March 28 that the Perry County Fiscal Court will receive $80,000 in County Road Aid emergency funds to repair a slide on Ladder Branch Road (CR 1002).
“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Perry County to repair and maintain safe connections in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.
The slide is located between mile points 0.046 and 0.072, near the road's beginning at Ky. 80.
The Perry County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work.