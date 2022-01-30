The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced on Jan. 25 that the Perry County Fiscal Court will receive $114,288 in County Road Aid emergency funds for work on two county-maintained highways.
“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Perry County to repair and maintain safe connections in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.
KYTC awarded $14,288 to repair a bridge on Destiny Lane (CR 1613) near Middle Fork Maces Creek Road, and $100,000 to repair a slide on Beech Nut Lane (CR 1213) near Beech Oak Road.
The Perry County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work.