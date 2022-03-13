On March 7, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced that the City of Hazard will receive $75,592 in Municipal Road Aid emergency funds.
The funding, said KYTC officials, will be used to repair a slide on Gorman Ridge Road.The slide is located 0.1 miles east of KY 1762, said officials.
“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Hazard to repair and maintain safe connections in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.
The City of Hazard is responsible for administering the work.