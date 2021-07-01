Last Friday, June 25, a grand re-opening celebration was held at Envazion Gaming, where staff revealed several updates and changes to the business since the closure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID did a number on the business back when it hit and I had to close the doors for a while. We persevered through that,” said Edward Sexton, owner of Envazion Gaming. Since then, he said, they have made some changes to their space and added arcade areas and several more game options.

“I got a request for retro gaming before the hit of COVID so I thought when I made this big push I would really push the retro gaming, the classic games, along with the new age games. We have a little bit of everything,” said Sexton. “We’ve got a total of over 21,000 games that you can play up on the wall and stuff.”

Additionally, said Sexton, the business has been offering birthday parties which have brought in a lot of business, he said.

“Honestly birthday parties have been our top thing. I really feel like they’re going to get more, it’s really going to take off,” said Sexton. “We have tons of stuff for kids to do.”

Birthday parties, he said, can be booked for one hour for $100 or two hours for $150. The staff can decorate and theme the party for the guests, he said. The parties also have access to the dining area and games areas and can be public or private based on client preferences.

Sexton said one of his goals is to bring younger generations to downtown Hazard to enjoy and support the local businesses. To accomplish this he said he has been connecting with several other local business owners to find ways to coordinate events and work together.

“Up and down Main Street is a lot of business. There’s a lot of older people, no kids, it’s business. My job, I really and truly feel like my job and others like the ice place (Juicy Paradice) down here — she’s done a good job of bringing in a lot of the younger kids. So with that, I’m going to be working with her too,” said Sexton. “Me and Draven at Lost Gypsy, if somebody beats his Galaga score on the arcade they get $50 off a tattoo. Then with her I’m going to be doing the same thing with icees and gaming here.

“I feel like it’s my job, and it’s my passion really, to get kids to come down here and enjoy this place,” said Sexton. “When you work with the local businesses and tie it together, it’s a win-win. I wish that all the areas like this would do the same thing.”

Envazion Gaming offers an all-day pass or a fee per hour entry fee of $12.50. This entry fee and day pass both allow access to all games. Eventually, said Sexton, he may bring memberships back. Over the weekend, the entry was $10 on the grand re-opening days of June 25-26.