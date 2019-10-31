On Monday, the second inmate involved in the assault of a guard and escape from the Kentucky River Regional Jail in September was apprehended and returned to KRRJ custody before being transported to another facility.
Last month, KRRJ Administrator Lonnie Brewer said that Carl Engle, 54, of Hazard, and another male inmate assaulted Deputy Jailer Carl Sizemore, stole his keys and escaped from the jail. Since then, law enforcement agencies have been searching for Engle all over Perry County, said Brewer. Engle, Brewer said, was finally apprehended in the Yellow Creek community of Knott County. Over the weekend, Brewer said, troopers with the Kentucky State Police Post 13 gained knowledge of Engle’s location and returned him to KRRJ custody this week.
Engle was indicted this month on three charges related to the escape, including first-degree escape, third-degree assault and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree. In addition to the escape charges, Engle was also indicted on eight other charges connected to crimes allegedly committed this year, including second-degree assault, menacing, resisting arrest, first-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree burglary, second-degree disorderly conduct, first-degree criminal mischief and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.
Brewer said that because Engle has assaulted multiple guards and escaped KRRJ custody twice, the decision was made to transport him to another detention facility.
On Oct. 29, Engle was transported to the Leslie County Detention Center. His bail is set in the amount of $75,000, and he is scheduled to appear in Perry Circuit Court for his arraignment on Dec. 19.
