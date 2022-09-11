Following the recent escape and apprehension of an inmate, officials with the Kentucky River Regional Jail (KRRJ) are continuing to monitor their work release program and inmates.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1, Thomas Kuhl Jr., 35, of Hazard, a state inmate housed at the Kentucky River Regional Jail, walked away from work detail in the Christopher community of Perry County. Later the same day, local officials confirmed that Kuhl had been located and taken back into custody.

“On Sept. 1, the Kentucky River Regional Jail was mowing grass at Christopher at the Englewood Cemetery and we had an inmate that walked off. He told the deputy he was going to go use the bathroom and never returned,” said KRRJ Administrator Lonnie Brewer. “At that time the deputy called it in. I was in the area so I went and searched. I searched for him for roughly three hours and was unable to locate him at that time,” he said.

Brewer said the Hazard Police Department, Perry County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police Post 13 were all advised and searching for Kuhl.

At approximately 9:15 p.m. Brewer said, he saw Kuhl by the courthouse on Main Street and made contact with him.

“At that point I engaged him in conversation. He ended up running away again at that time,” said Brewer.

With assistance from the HPD and PCSO, Brewer said, Kuhl was arrested in front of the Perry County Health Department.

Kuhl, said Brewer, was out of custody for roughly nine hours.

Before this incident, Kuhl was a level one state inmate so he was allowed to go out for work duty and was eligible for having his sentence shortened, said Brewer. After this, he said, Kuhl lost his level and will not be eligible for those benefits.

“Tommy made a poor choice in running. It’ll add time; he did pick up new charges,” said Brewer.

The KRRJ, said Brewer, is monitoring the work program and inmates to the best of their ability and resources.

“That’s one of the things when you run a jail you try to help people in the community. An inmate runs off it looks bad on us, but truly we got him the same day, we done our very best to make sure we got him back in custody. We done our due diligence in looking for him,” said Brewer.