Early last week, officials with Fahe announced that the organization has expanded its service area for the Transformational Employment Program. Perry County is included in the expansion.
The Fahe Transformational Employment Program, said James Caudill, a Fahe project manager, is an eight-month internship that connects people in recovery with meaningful employment in the region. For potential employers, this program mitigates some of the risk associated with hiring people in drug recovery.
Caudill said Fahe pays for the internship and training of the employee and provides paid training and a stipend for the employer with the understanding the employer will hire the participant on successful completion of the program. The employers participating in this program not only gain access to workers and training, said Caudill, but also help support their local community by providing opportunity for employment, a proven component in the long-term recovery process.
The program, said Fahe representatives, is eliminating the stigma around recovery while helping employers provide the opportunities for people to change their lives and make a difference in the community.
“The idea is that we’re giving people with substance use disorder the opportunity to earn a living wage,” said Jessie Hunt, a representative of Fahe, explaining that the organization tries to find jobs that pay more than minimum wage and also try to find jobs with skills or trades so participants can learn while in treatment. “This program is really an incentive to get employers to give someone a chance that they would normally pass on because of their background or a stigma they’re facing, so this program is really a way to decrease the stigma around addiction recovery and improve the workforce participation rate and reduce the unemployment rate all at the same time.”
The project, said Caudill, began in February, but was just expanded to include other counties this week. The program is now available in Perry, Letcher, Leslie, Harlan, Bell, Whitley, Know, Clay, Laurel, Jackson, Rockcastle and Pulaski counties. The grant funding the project will last until January 2022. Participants must be able to verify that they are actively in a treatment program or something that promotes their sobriety, said Caudill. Typically the sponsor will reach out to get participants in the program, or employers will contact Fahe to try and find employees.
“In a year, we’ve been able to place nine (individuals),” said Hunt. The program, she said, still has 21 open positions available. Due to various reasons, she said, Fahe has not been actively placing people the entire time, but now that the project was expanded they are hopeful.
“As a backbone organization, Fahe works directly with our network members and partners across Appalachia to help these leaders achieve their visions for opportunity and change in their communities,” said Caudill. “Our Transformational Employment Program is one of these opportunities as it connects individuals in recovery with meaningful employment. With the help of our partners at DV8 Kitchen and Addiction Recovery Care, we have created a program that provides mentorship and incentives to employers willing to hire interns in recovery for full-time employment upon successful completion.”
For more information, contact James Caudill at, (606) 438-5837, or, jcaudill@fahe.org, or visit,
